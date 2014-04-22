Juniper Networks' quarterly revenue rises 10 percent

A woman walks past a banner with the logo of Juniper Networks Inc. covering the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc’s (JNPR.N) quarterly revenue rose about 10 percent as U.S. telecom carriers spent more on their networks to manage increasing data traffic.

Juniper’s net income rose to $110.6 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $91.0 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.4 percent to $1.17 billion.

Juniper said earlier this month that it would cut its global workforce by 6 percent.