FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Juniper profit beats estimates on router demand
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

Juniper profit beats estimates on router demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results as newer versions of its routers gained traction with customers.

The company, however, forecast a weak second-quarter profit, but its revenue expectations were in line with Wall Street estimates.

Juniper, the second-largest network equipment maker after Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) in the United States, sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 17 cents per share on revenue of between $1.03 billion and $1.06 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net profit fell to $16.3 million, or 3 cents per share, from $129.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company, which supplies to service providers such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), earned 16 cents per share, above analysts’ expectations of 13 cents per share.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.03 billion, but topped analyst expectations of $977 million.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company closed at $21.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have nearly halved in the last one year.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.