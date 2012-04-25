Juniper Networks first-quarter beats on new product adoption

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Tuesday as new versions of its router products gained traction, but warned that telecom customers continued to be cautious with their spending.

The company, which makes routers and switches to direct data traffic within a network, forecast a second-quarter profit that missed expectations but its revenue outlook tracked in-line with Wall Street estimates.

“The guidance was OK considering the tenuous carrier router spending environment,” Mizuho Securities USA analyst Joanna Makris told Reuters.

Juniper, the second-largest communications equipment maker after Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) in the United States, expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 17 cents per share on revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company rose 2.2 percent in trading after the bell to $22.11.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the company issued cautious comments on capital spending from telecom customers, who contribute close to 65 percent of total revenue.

“Service providers continue to be thoughtful with their spending,” a company executive said on a post-earnings call with analysts. The sluggish demand environment has led to delayed investment decisions and project deployment, the executive said.

AT&T Inc (T.N), one of Juniper’s key customers, which reported first-quarter results earlier in the day lowered its wireline capital expenditure by 14 percent in the quarter, indicating slowing demand in the wireline business, to which Juniper has a significant exposure.

FIRST-QUARTER BEATS

A slowdown in the U.S. economy and the European borrowing crisis has dampened demand for communication equipment from large service providers such as AT&T and Verizon (VZ.N) who are major buyers of network gear.

For Juniper, this has led to slow adoption of new versions of its core router and switching products -- the T4000 and PTX -- which were launched in the second half of 2011.

The company said its strong first-quarter results were helped partly by sales of PTX and ‘good’ initial revenue performance from T4000.

For the first quarter, the company earned 16 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $1.03 billion, which both beat Wall Street’s expectations.

“Fairly positive comments about the new products is going to leave people thinking the glass is half full,” Makris said.

Juniper shares closed at $21.63 on the New York Stock Exchange. They have nearly halved in the last one year.