Fund view: Junk manager Lorenz thrives on low default rate

BOSTON (Reuters) - Starved for yield, investors have flocked to junk bond fund managers like Kevin Lorenz.

He runs the $1.5 billion TIAA-CREF High-Yield Fund, and is in a sweet spot as the sector receives record inflows of cash.

So far this year Lorenz’s fund has taken in $318 million, outpacing an inflow of $274 million for all of last year. Investors have been drawn by the fund’s strong record, helped by a low default rate among corporate issuers.

Slow but steady U.S. economic growth of one to two percent should keep the default rate for below-investment grade debt under its historic level around 5 percent -- making high-yield bonds safer than usual, Lorenz said.

“I have historically thought that high-yield was a misunderstood and underappreciated asset class,” Lorenz said in a telephone interview from his office in New York.

Even though the rush of new cash has pushed up bond prices, there are still reasons for new investors to buy in, according to Lorenz. “The yields are still much higher than you can find elsewhere in fixed income and the spreads are still very attractive relative to the risks,” he said.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, default rates for “speculative grade” U .S. securities -- those that carry ratings lower than Baa3 - - stood near 3 percent on June 30, after peaking near 15 percent in 2009.

The decline reflects that many companies made it through the financial crisis by cutting costs and putting off new investments, Lorenz said.

As of July 17, retail shares of Lorenz’s fund had gained 7.5 percent over the past year, beating 87 percent of competing high-yield funds. The fund has beaten 94 percent of competitors over five years, according to data from Morningstar Inc.

The fund’s record for the past three years is less impressive, held back by a run in 2009 when it lagged 72 percent of competitors, reflecting Lorenz’s conservative portfolio. Lower quality bonds performed best in the junk market’s immediate recovery from the financial crisis.

Now is a good time to have a strong record to lure new money from investors. High-yield mutual funds have taken in $23.6 billion for 2012 through July 11, easily on pace to beat their past record inflow year of 2009 when they received $29.9 billion of new cash, according to Thomson Reuters’ Lipper unit.

Several large high-yield funds closed their doors to new investors in the spring, citing strong net inflows, including two run by Baltimore asset manager T. Rowe Price Group and the Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Fund.

Some of the best-performing junk bond funds this year have been those like John Hancock High-Yield Fund and Fidelity Capital & Income Fund willing to hold more of the lowest-rated instruments like paper rated “CCC,” according to an analysis by Morningstar analyst Sarah Bush.

Lorenz had only 2.2 percent of his funds’ assets in these securities as of May, far below the range of 7 to 12 percent that many other junk managers hold according to Lipper.

Lorenz said the CCC-rated bonds default too often. “You’re taking equity risk for fixed-income return,” he said.

Lorenz accepts risk in other ways, such as holding longer term bonds than many of his peers. According to Lipper, 72 percent of Lorenz’ portfolio’s maturity is between five to ten years, compared to 57 percent on average among peers.

That gap amounts to a wager that interest rates will continue to decline, or at least will not rise quickly, and thus favor the longer term instruments that pay higher yields, said Lipper analyst Jeff Tjornehoj. Rising interest rates push down bond prices, with the impact magnified in longer-dated securities.

Lorenz said he is less focused on maturity dates. “We don’t think duration is a primary determination of performance in high-yield. Issuer selection is much more important,” he said.

Overall Lorenz manages $9 billion in high-yield assets in High-Yield Fund and other TIAA-CREF accounts. He joined TIAA-CREF in 1987 and took over fund in 2006, during the run-up to the financial crisis.

Currently, the fund’s biggest holdings include bonds from leading carmaker Ford Motor Co, satellite services provider IntelSat S.A. and power producer Calpine Corp..

The fund’s approach emphasizes companies with high debt loads that can also generate large, dependable amounts of revenue and cash flow, Lorenz said. He avoids companies with low ratings owing to risky operations and a high chance business plans won’t work out.

“The reason they are high-yield companies is not that they are bad companies,” Lorenz said, explaining his selections. “They just have a lot of debt.”

Intelsat is the fund’s top holding. Although it has a high debt load, Lorenz credits the Luxemburg company’s stable revenue stream from customers under long-term contracts and a big backlog of orders. Some Intelsat bonds are rated “CCC” because of its debt, but Intelsat has high enough profit margins to compensate, Lorenz said.

Lorenz also remains a big holder of bonds issued by Ford, though he sold some as the company was upgraded by rating agencies this spring a n d yields declined. He bought bonds from Ford and Ford Motor Credit even as the automaker seemed close to default in 2009, since the bond prices were so low.

“The company had in our view a strong position and had bought time to turn itself around,” he said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Aaron Pressman and Andrew Hay)