Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

Plumb, who left Moneysupermarket.com in May, will assume his new role on Sept. 18.

Just Eat's chief financial officer, Paul Harrison, had taken over the role of CEO on an interim basis after David Buttress stepped down as chief executive in February due to "urgent family matters".

