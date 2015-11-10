Texas home-health agency indicted in $13 million Medicare fraud: U.S. Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal agents arrested and indicted the owners and administrators of a Texas-based home-health agency on Tuesday for defrauding Medicare of around $13 million through billing for unnecessary or non-existent services, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The agency owned by Ebong Tilong and Marie Neba allegedly devised a web of kickbacks where physicians authorized home-health services and patients in on the scheme received a share of the payments, the department said.