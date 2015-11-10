FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas home-health agency indicted in $13 million Medicare fraud: U.S. Justice Dept.
November 10, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Texas home-health agency indicted in $13 million Medicare fraud: U.S. Justice Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal agents arrested and indicted the owners and administrators of a Texas-based home-health agency on Tuesday for defrauding Medicare of around $13 million through billing for unnecessary or non-existent services, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The agency owned by Ebong Tilong and Marie Neba allegedly devised a web of kickbacks where physicians authorized home-health services and patients in on the scheme received a share of the payments, the department said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

