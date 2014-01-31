FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Beach officer investigated for trying to snap Bieber photo
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 31, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Miami Beach officer investigated for trying to snap Bieber photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto January 29, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Alex Urosevic

MIAMI (Reuters) - A female Miami Beach police officer is under investigation for improperly attempting to take a photograph of teenage pop singer Justin Bieber after his arrest last week for alleged driving under the influence.

The officer is alleged to have attempted to photograph Bieber while he was in a temporary holding facility, according to police spokesman, Bobby Hernandez.

The woman faces possible disciplinary action for conduct unbecoming an officer, he added. Her name is being withheld.

Bieber, 19, was arrested on January 23 after police said he was caught drag racing with friends at the wheel of a Lamborghini in a residential area of Miami Beach. He was charged with driving under the influence, as well as resisting arrest and driving on an expired license. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bieber, whose private life has taken a tumultuous turn in the past year that included scuffles with paparazzi and several spats with his neighbors in Southern California, also was charged on Wednesday with assaulting a limousine driver in Toronto in December.

Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.