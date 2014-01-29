Justin Bieber to be charged with assault in Toronto: CBC

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber gestures at a beach as he takes a break in a resort in Punta Chame, on the outskirts of Panama City January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will be charged with assault in Toronto in connection with a December , the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday, citing unnamed police sources.

The broadcaster said Bieber is expected to arrive in Toronto on Wednesday and be formally charged. The alleged assault involved a limo driver, the CBC said.

Bieber’s representatives declined via e-mail to comment on the report.

Toronto police said on their Twitter feed that they cannot confirm information in the media about Bieber.