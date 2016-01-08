JX Nippon Mining sees delay in copper price recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s biggest copper smelter JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp expects a recovery of copper prices to take longer than previously thought as slumping oil and steel prices have deepened bearish sentiment in global markets.

In October, the company’s smelting unit, Pan Pacific Copper, predicted copper prices will rise to $6,000 a tonne in the year to March 2017, driven by global production cuts and demand growth in Asia.

“We still expect copper prices to recover toward $6,000 per tonne as we see a supply shortage going forward,” Shigeru Oi, president of JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

“But it may take longer than anticipated to see a recovery. We may have to wait until the prices of oil and steel bounce back.”

London copper sank to near the lowest since mid-2009 on Friday after Chinese equities plunged, raising concerns about China’s ability to revive its stuttering economy and casting a pall over the demand outlook for the world’s top user of metals.

JX Nippon Mining has been negotiating with Chinese buyers on copper premiums for 2016 since late last year.

Oi said some buyers have agreed to pay $105 a tonne to secure the metal, but others have chosen to purchase copper from the spot market this year rather than through long-term contracts.

“Our long-term contracts in 2016 for China will be smaller than last year and what we had anticipated,” he said, without saying the reduction size.

The Tokyo-based smelter is also in talks with global miners on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2016 that are paid to smelters by sellers to convert raw material copper concentrate imports into refined metal.

In December, China’s top integrated copper producer Jiangxi Copper and Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals agreed to 2016 TC/RCs at $97.35 a tonne and 9.735 cents a pound, 9 percent lower than 2015’s fees.

“They were not bad numbers compared to the lower prices we have seen in the past,” said Oi, when asked how he sees the figures.

“Our negotiations will proceed at full gear soon. We expect 2016 TC/RCs to be settled at around that level if the market views them as appropriate levels,” he said.

JX Nippon Mining said in November that it aimed to run its Caserones copper mine in Chile at full utilization by January after internal reports showed at the time operations were running behind because of problems during start up.

Oi admitted that the mine is now only running at 70-80 percent utilization as the company is still making adjustments because of minor glitches and issues in operational management.

“We aim to stabilize the operation at full capacity as soon as possible,” he said, without mentioning a specific timing.