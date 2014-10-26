Jyske Bank doubles nine-month profit, passes stress test

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Jyske Bank said it had doubled pre-tax profit in the first nine months of this year to 3.4 billion Danish crowns ($579 million) from 1.7 billion crowns in the same period a year ago.

The bank issued its results, which had been due this Wednesday, after the European Banking Authority and the Danish Financial Services Authority published their stress-test results.

Jyske Bank passed with a Capital Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.6 percent, well above the 5.5 percent level that means a failure. (1 US dollar = 5.8742 Danish crown)