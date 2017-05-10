K+S aims to boost salt unit's value in strategic review

The K+S Legacy Project potash mine is shown near Bethune, Saskatchewan, Canada, in this March 29, 2017 handout photo. Courtesy AirScapes.ca via K+S Potash Canada/Handout via Reuters

KASSEL, Germany (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S (SDFGn.DE) is looking at ways to boost the value of its salt unit under a wider strategic review, Chief Financial Officer Burkhard Lohr said on Wednesday.

K+S, the world's largest salt producer and the fifth-largest seller of potash, is grappling with a slump in potash earnings, hurt by lower fertilizer prices and output restrictions at its German mines.

"We have to give close thought to what the future of our two-pillar strategy will look like," Lohr, who takes over as chief executive this week, told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"As part of this we will also answer the question how to have our share price better reflect the value of the salt business," he added, responding to some shareholders' questions about a potential spin-off of the salt division.

He would not elaborate.

Revenues, operating profit and profit margins over sales at the salt unit lagged behind the potash division for many years, but last year it overtook potash in all three.

Outgoing CEO Norbert Steiner indicated earlier at the AGM that the group's two divisions would remain core activities.

"I can't imagine that K+S would not stand for potash and salt in the future," Steiner said.

Lohr said in March that no "revolution" should be expected under his leadership.

Shares in the company, which fended off a 41 euro-per-share takeover approach from Potash Corp in 2015, have fallen to around 22.8 euros.

Steiner said at the time that the bid did not fully take into account the value of its salt business and that of a new Canadian potash mine under construction, which some in the industry view as potentially aggravating oversupply in the North American potash market.

Steiner said the strategic review started last year and would continue for some time and would also look at opportunities outside the group's current activities, without providing further details.