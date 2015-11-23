K+S faces output curbs amid lack of waste water approval

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s K+S could face production restrictions as authorities are withholding approval of its request for the continued discharge of waste water from processing potash.

K+S was raided earlier this year by German criminal state police, on suspicion of illegally disposing of saltwater, which emerges from the production of fertilizer from potash ore.

The group has for years been embroiled in a dispute with environmental groups and local municipalities about the waste water discharge into the Werra river and into porous layers of rock.

Local authorities in Kassel need time beyond Nov. 30 to process a request by K+S to continue to be allowed to discharge waste water through 2021, the company said on Monday, adding authorities were pondering some kind of transitional arrangement, without giving any details.

“Depending on the water flow of the Werra river, potash production in Hesse and Thuringia might therefore only be ensured to a limited extent in a few days’ time,” K+S managing director Ralf Diekmann said.

Liberum Capital analyst Sophie Jourdier said the impact on K+S may be limited, provided authorities quickly issue a new permit.

“As long as the delay to a renewed permit does not extend into 2016, we do not expect this to have a material financial effect on K+S, given current high inventories and weak demand,” said Jourdier, who nonetheless has a “sell” rating on K+S shares.

The stock closed little changed at 24.24 euros, not far from a 10-month low of 22.54 euros set earlier this month.