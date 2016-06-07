Germany's K+S says Kassel prosecutors drop pollution case

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S said on Tuesday that public prosecutors in the city of Kassel, where the company is headquartered, had dropped investigations into suspected water pollution because they had found no evidence of misconduct.

In a separate case about water pollution which was brought by prosecutors in the town of Meiningen against the company's chief executive and supervisory board chairman among others, a decision on whether to start proceedings remains outstanding.

The Meiningen court said on Tuesday it would not decide before the end of August whether the case would go to trial.