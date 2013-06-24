Vodafone announces agreed $10.1 billion Kabel deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed a deal with Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE to buy Germany’s largest cable operator for 7.7 billion euros ($10.1 billion), snatching it from under the nose of John Malone’s Liberty Global (LBTYA.O).

Announcing its largest deal since its 2007 move into India, Vodafone said it would pay 87 euros ($110) per share for the group in a bid to offer more competitive and comprehensive packages with television, fixed-line and broadband services to its existing mobile customers.

An announcement of an agreed deal between the two companies follows a last-minute challenge from Liberty Global after Europe’s leading cable operator entered the fray earlier this month with an offer of 85 euros per share.