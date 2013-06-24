FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone announces agreed $10.1 billion Kabel deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
June 24, 2013 / 6:14 AM / in 4 years

Vodafone announces agreed $10.1 billion Kabel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed a deal with Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE to buy Germany’s largest cable operator for 7.7 billion euros ($10.1 billion), snatching it from under the nose of John Malone’s Liberty Global (LBTYA.O).

Announcing its largest deal since its 2007 move into India, Vodafone said it would pay 87 euros ($110) per share for the group in a bid to offer more competitive and comprehensive packages with television, fixed-line and broadband services to its existing mobile customers.

An announcement of an agreed deal between the two companies follows a last-minute challenge from Liberty Global after Europe’s leading cable operator entered the fray earlier this month with an offer of 85 euros per share.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.