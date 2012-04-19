FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea KAI shareholders to pick advisors for $1 billion stake in April
April 19, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

South Korea KAI shareholders to pick advisors for $1 billion stake in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS) plan to pick advisors in April for sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion), the company’s top shareholder said on Thursday.

“We expect to find a buyer this year,” Chin Young-wook, chief executive of state-run Korea Finance Corp, told a press conference.

The sale plan follows the defense and aviation equipment maker’s successful $522 million initial public offering last year.

The stake in KAI held by Korea Finance Corp is among a number of national assets that the administration of President Lee Myung-bak wants to privatize.

Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Samsung Techwin (012450.KS) also own 10 percent stakes in KAI.

Doosan Group also has a combined 10 percent that is held by its special purpose companies.

Chin added that any foreign investor wanting to buy a more than 10 percent stake in KAI would need to obtain government approval under defense industry-related laws. ($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won)

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

