Korean Air says executive involved in cabin incident resigns

SEOUL (Reuters) - A Korean Air Lines Co executive has resigned, the airline said on Tuesday, after causing a plane being pushed back from a gate to return in order to expel a flight attendant.

Korean Air has apologized for the incident on Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in which Heather Cho, who was a vice president in charge of in-flight service, took issue with a crew member for substandard service.

Cho is the daughter of the airline’s chairman, Cho Yang-ho.