FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli biopharm firm Kamada mulls U.S. share offering
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 10, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Israeli biopharm firm Kamada mulls U.S. share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Kamada (KMDA.TA) is looking at the possibility of making a share offer in the United States, the Israeli biopharmaceutical company said on Monday.

“As of the date of this notice no decision has been taken as to the basic conditions of a possible offering and there is no certainty it will take place,” it said in a statement.

Glassia, Kamada’s intravenous treatment for the lung-damaging genetic disorder alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), is marketed by Baxter International (BAX.N) in the United States. An inhaled version of the drug is in advanced clinical development.

Traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Kamada has a market value of 1.03 billion shekels ($269 million). Its shares were down 2.9 percent at 34.83 shekels in early afternoon trading.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.