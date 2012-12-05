Kansas City player's mother pleaded for ambulance after shooting

Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers players form a prayer circle after the Chiefs' win in a NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Reuters) - Moments after Kansas City Chiefs’ player Jovan Belcher shot his girlfriend multiple times, his mother frantically called 911 for help as the young woman lay dying, a recording of the emergency call shows.

Belcher shot Kasandra Perkins in their bedroom shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, then fled in his car to the parking lot of the Chiefs’ training facility, where he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, police said.

The team’s general manager, head coach and other employees tried in vain to talk him out of it, police said.

Cheryl Shepherd was visiting Belcher and Perkins and their 3-month-old daughter in the couple’s Kansas City home when the shooting occurred after a heated argument, police said.

“Oh my God. Oh my God. Kasi,” Shepherd screams, as the baby cries in the background, according to a recording of the 911 call provided by the Kansas City Fire Department on Wednesday. “Please get the ambulance here, please.”

“OK, we’re on the way, we’ve been on the way the whole time,” the dispatcher says. “How old is the patient?”

“Twenty-two,” Shepherd says.

“Male or female?”

“Female.”

“Is she breathing?” the dispatcher asks.

“She is still breathing but barely,” Belcher’s mother says. “Please hurry. I don’t know how many times he shot her. They were arguing.”

“OK, so she’s been shot?” the dispatcher asks. “Is she awake?”

Shepherd can be heard saying to Perkins: “Kasandra. You hear me? Kasandra? Stay with me, the ambulance is on the way. Do you hear me? Stay with me.”

“Listen, ma‘am. Is she awake?” the dispatcher asks again.

“Barely, just barely. She is moving when I talk to her. Oh God,” Shepherd said.

“Is she bleeding?” The dispatcher asks.

“Yes, she is,” Shepherd responds.

“Where is she bleeding from?” the dispatcher asks.

“I can’t tell, in the back it looks like,” Shepherd says.

“Where is your son at?” the dispatcher asks.

“He left. Please just get this ambulance here, please,” Shepherd said.

The dispatcher again tells her the ambulance is on its way.

“They were arguing and he shot her?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yes, they were arguing,” Shepherd said.

The dispatcher asks for her son’s name, and Shepherd replies: “Just get the ambulance.”

The dispatcher than asks Shepherd what kind of car Shepherd’s son left in, or whether he is on foot. She does not respond.

“She doesn’t want to answer any questions,” the dispatcher can be heard saying to someone else.

The ambulance arrived but Perkins died. Ten or so minutes later, several miles away, Belcher killed himself next to his car, police said.