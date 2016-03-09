Suspect charged in four Kansas murders, remains at large

Pablo Serrano is seen in an undated picture released by the Kansas City Police Department. REUTERS/Kansas City Police Department/Handout via Reuters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - Four murder charges were filed on Tuesday against a man who is suspected of killing four people in Kansas and a fifth person in Missouri, a prosecutor said.

Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino, 40, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with fatal shootings at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman said.

The Kansas murders were reported to police about 11 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. Serrano-Vitorino is then suspected of fatally shooting a man in eastern Missouri about 170 miles away, according to police. That victim was found dead about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the Missouri victim as Randy Nordman, 49, and said he died at his rural home near New Florence, close to where the suspect’s pickup truck was found abandoned along Interstate 70.

Police were conducting an air and ground search for Serrano-Vitorino and said he may be armed with an AK-47. Highway patrol Sergeant Scott White told reporters that police believed Serrano-Vitorino was still in the New Florence area and there was no indication he stole any vehicles.

Serrano-Vitorino is a Mexican national who had been deported from the United States in 2004 and illegally reentered the country at an unknown time, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper reported, citing a spokeswoman from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security could not immediately be reached for comment.

When officers responded to a shooting in the southwestern part of Kansas City, they found three men in their early 30s apparently shot to death. A fourth man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities did not identify the victims in Kansas, pending identification and family notification. The Kansas City Star reported they were shot in a house next door to where Serrano-Vitorino lived and two of the victims were brothers.