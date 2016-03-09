Missouri police capture suspect wanted in multiple murders

Pablo Serrano is seen in an undated picture released by the Kansas City Police Department. REUTERS/Kansas City Police Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A man suspected of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri was arrested in Missouri early on Wednesday after a 17-hour manhunt, Missouri state police said.

Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino was captured in Montgomery County in eastern Missouri, the state highway patrol said. He was being held on $2 million bond.

Before the arrest, a prosecutor in Kansas had filed four first-degree murder charges against him.

Serrano-Vitorino, 40, also was wanted for questioning in a slaying in New Florence, Missouri, about 170 miles east of Kansas City, Missouri officials said.

Serrano-Vitorino is a Mexican national who was deported from the United States in 2004. He later illegally re-entered the country, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

He was deported after being imprisoned for a March 2003 conviction in California on a felony charge of making a terrorist threat, the immigration agency said.

Serrano-Vitorino was charged on Tuesday in four fatal shootings at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman said. The Kansas City Star reported that the murders took place in the house next door to the suspect’s residence, and two of the victims were brothers.

Serrano-Vitorino was captured after a citizen reported being approached by a man with a gun, a Missouri State Highway Patrol statement said. After that report, two troopers spotted the suspect face-down in a ditch and took him into custody without resistance, police said. A rifle was recovered.