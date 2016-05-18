Kansas man who killed four sentenced to death

(Reuters) - A man convicted of the 2013 killings of four people including a mother and her 18-month-old daughter on a Kansas farm, was sentenced to death on Wednesday, according to court documents.

A jury had recommended the death sentence for Kyle Flack, 30, after convicting him in March of capital murder in the shotgun slayings of Kaylie Bailey, and her daughter Lana, and additional murder charges in the killings of Andrew Stout and Steven White.

The four killings took place between April 20 and May 1, 2013, in Ottawa, Kansas, at a farm house where Stout and White lived and where Flack sometimes stayed, according to filings during the trial.

“An infant was slain. How anyone makes sense of that is beyond me,” Franklin County District Judge Eric Godderz said in handing down the sentence, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Flack made no statement at the sentencing, the newspaper said. The victims were unarmed and shot in the back at close range, according to the report, which gave Stout’s age as 30, White’s age as 31 and Kaylie Bailey’s as 21.

According to court documents, Flack killed White on about April 20. He then killed Stout on April 29, hid his body and used his phone to send text messages to Kaylie Bailey, Stout’s girlfriend, to lure her to the residence, where he killed her and her child.

Flack hid the three adult bodies on the farm and put the child’s body in a suitcase which was found floating in a creek, according to reports by local media.

There are 10 people on death row in Kansas at this time, according to the Death Penalty Information Center website, but the state has not carried out any executions since it brought back the death penalty in 1994.