Track damage found in area of Kansas train derailment: NTSB
#U.S.
April 8, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Track damage found in area of Kansas train derailment: NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Amtrak train derailment in Kansas that sent 32 passengers to the hospital in March occurred in an area where tracks had been freshly damaged, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB traced the damage to a grain truck after investigators found tire tracks running perpendicular to the railroad tracks as well as cattle feed nearby.

Tires on a truck owned by Cimarron Crossing Feeders, LLC, matched imprints taken at the scene and the NTSB said there was damage to the front bumper of the truck.

The train, bound from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed about 125 miles (200 km) west of Wichita shortly after midnight. Damages were estimated at more than $1.4 million.

The report said the train was traveling at the 60-mile-per-hour speed limit when the emergency brakes were applied.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
