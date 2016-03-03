Missouri man admits to attempted fire bombing of congressman's office

(Reuters) - A Missouri man on Thursday pleaded guilty to trying to fire-bomb the local office of Missouri U.S. Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver using two bottles filled with charcoal lighter fluid, prosecutors said.

Eric King, 29, of Kansas City, a self-proclaimed anarchist, pleaded guilty to using explosive materials to commit arson on Sept. 11, 2014, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

In an incident caught on security video, King threw a hammer through the west window, and lit the two Molotov cocktails before throwing them. The first bounced off the side of the building, but the second went through the window, prosecutors said. King then ran from the office.

No one was in the building at the time, no fire was started and no injuries were reported, according to an affidavit attached to the criminal complaint.

Kansas City, Missouri police detectives had been investigating King in connection with a series of earlier anti-government acts of vandalism in the vicinity of Cleaver’s office, which included King spraypainting a Bank of America building.

King also had left a number of posts on social media, including “these cops aren’t going to kill themselves, get to the streets.”

King faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison without parole. A sentencing date has not yet been set.