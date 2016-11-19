FBI, police search for newborn daughter of slain Kansas woman

(Reuters) - FBI agents have joined police in Wichita, Kansas, in the search for a week-old infant girl reported missing by her father when he arrived home to find the mother shot to death in their home and the baby gone, police said on Friday.

The father of the missing newborn, 7-day-old Sofia Gonzales, is not considered a suspect in the slaying of the mother, Laura Abarca-Nogueda, 27, or in the disappearance of the child, said Sergeant Nikki Woodrow, a spokeswoman for the Wichita police.

She said investigators, including a team specializing in child abductions, have made no arrests and have identified no suspects.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay made a special appeal to the public for tips that might "help us find baby Sofia."

"There's no doubt that she's missing and in danger," he said at a news conference. "And also keep in mind that any newborn needs medical attention."

He added, "We have no information. So that's why I'm here, just pleading for information."

Police suggested that members of the public be on the lookout for any individual, such as a relative or acquaintance, who suddenly turns up unexpectedly with a new baby.

The mystery unfolded on Thursday when the father, the boyfriend of Abarca-Nogueda, arrived home from work at about 3:30 p.m., found the mother shot inside the dwelling and immediately called emergency 911 for help. The woman was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at the scene.

The boyfriend also informed responding officers that the couple's infant daughter was missing from the home, and police searched the entire premises and immediate vicinity to no avail. The boyfriend's name was not disclosed.

Investigators have since interviewed numerous family members, friends and co-workers and canvassed the neighborhood, police said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also called in and a special hotline was set up to take tips.

Police said no "Amber" alert was issued in the search for the missing child because investigators have no suspect.