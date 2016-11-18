FBI agents have joined police in Wichita, Kansas, in the search for a week-old infant girl reported missing by her father when he arrived home to find the mother shot to death in their home and the baby gone, police said on Friday.

The father of the missing newborn, 7-day-old Sofia Gonzales, is not considered a suspect in the slaying of the mother, Laura Abarca-Nogueda, 27, or in the disappearance of the child, said Sergeant Nikki Woodrow, a spokeswoman for the Wichita police.

She said investigators, including a special team specializing in child abductions, have made no arrests and have identified no suspects.

Baby Sofia is "believed to be endangered and as with any newborn, an infant needs medical care and attention," police said in a statement.

The mystery unfolded on Thursday when the father, the boyfriend of Abarca-Nogueda, arrived home from work at about 3:30 p.m., found the mother shot inside the dwelling and immediately called emergency 911 for help. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boyfriend also informed responding officers that the couple's infant daughter was missing from the home, and police searched the entire premises to no avail. The boyfriend's name was not disclosed.

Investigators have since interviewed numerous family members, friends and co-workers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the case, police said.

Police said no "Amber" alert was issued in the search for the missing child because investigators have no suspect.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Andrew Hay)