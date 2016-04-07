FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boy found with small octopus in throat, police arrest mother's boyfriend: report
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Boy found with small octopus in throat, police arrest mother's boyfriend: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Kansas toddler had a small octopus of the kind used for sushi lodged in his throat, prompting police to arrest on suspicion of child abuse the 36-year-old man who was with the boy at the time, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 2-year-old boy’s mother returned to their Wichita home on Tuesday night and found 36-year-old Matthew Gallagher, her boyfriend, performing cardiovascular resuscitation on the child, who was not breathing, television station KAKE reported.

Police said the child was rushed to a hospital where doctors extracted a dead octopus with a head 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter that was lodged in the boy’s throat, according to the Wichita Eagle newspaper.

The boy, who was listed in serious condition, also had bruises on his face, the newspaper reported.

Police questioned Gallagher about the boy’s injuries and later arrested him on suspicion of child abuse, according to the Wichita Eagle.

A representative from the Wichita police department and Gallagher could not be reached for comment late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.