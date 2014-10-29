FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire contained at Kansas plant: local media
October 29, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Fire contained at Kansas plant: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A large fire was contained after it broke out on a cooling tower at a plant in Harper County, Kansas, on Tuesday afternoon, local television station KWCH reported on its website.

Firefighters were called to the Mag-Plant just after 4 p.m. local time and found thick, black smoke and large flames showing from the roof of the building, the report said.

The report did not specify what kind of plant had the fire.

The area was cleared in about a mile radius until the fire was out, the report said, quoting Harper County Emergency Manager.

The plant is expected to reopen in a couple of days, the report added.

* Source: bit.ly/1oXGynj

Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Kevin Jose in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
