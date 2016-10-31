FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Three found shot to death in Kansas were targeted: police
October 31, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

Three found shot to death in Kansas were targeted: police

Gina Cherelus

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men and a woman were found shot to death outside a home in a rural county of Kansas in an apparent triple homicide, police said on Monday.

Officers went to the residence in Harvey County, about 25 miles north of Wichita, early on Sunday evening after receiving a call from a motorist who reported a shooting, police said.

The three victims were discovered in front of the house, Harvey County Sheriff's T. Walton told a news conference on Monday, and an unharmed 18-month-old child was found inside the home. No suspects have been located.

"This isn't a random person running around," Walton said. "We view this as a targeted shooting."

The sheriff said the victims were a 52-year-old man and the child's parents, a 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

Police said they would not disclose the victim's identities until relatives have been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other local law enforcement officials will help the sheriff's office with the investigation.

"We don't usually get triple homicides in Harvey County," Walton said, "and it's overwhelming for the resources we have."

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
