Two men and a woman were found shot to death outside a home in a rural county of Kansas in an apparent triple homicide, police said on Monday.

Officers went to the residence in Harvey County, about 25 miles north of Wichita, early on Sunday evening after receiving a call from a motorist who reported a shooting, police said.

The three victims were discovered in front of the house, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, and an unharmed 18-month-old child was found inside the home.

"No suspects have been located," the statement said.

According to The Wichita Eagle, Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton told a news conference one of the victims was a man in his 50s, and that the other man and the woman were in their 30s. Walton said the younger victims were the baby's parents.

Police said the victim's identities will not be made public until relatives have been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will help the sheriff's office with the investigation.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Bernadette Baum)