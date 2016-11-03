FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Kansas triple murder
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 3, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Kansas triple murder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas law enforcement authorities are searching for two suspects wanted for a triple murder in the rural central part of the state earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

Arrest warrants were issued for Jereme Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 31, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The two were last seen in Oklahoma, although further details, including whether they were armed, were not provided.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The warrants were issued on multiple murder charges in the deaths of Travis Street, 33, Angela Graevs, 37, and Richard Prouty, 52, on Sunday. Bond for each was set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said.

Police discovered the bodies of the three Sunday night after receiving a call from a motorist who reported a shooting.

The three victims were discovered in front of a house in Harvey County, about 25 miles north of Wichita. A unharmed 18-month-old child was inside the home.

The killings were a "targeted shooting," Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said on Monday.

Street and Graevs lived at the home. Prouty lived in Newton, Kansas, a town of about 19,000 in Harvey County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, local police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are assisting the Harvey County Sheriff in the investigation.

Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.