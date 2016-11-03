Kansas law enforcement authorities are searching for two suspects wanted for a triple murder in the rural central part of the state earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

Arrest warrants were issued for Jereme Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 31, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The two were last seen in Oklahoma, although further details, including whether they were armed, were not provided.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The warrants were issued on multiple murder charges in the deaths of Travis Street, 33, Angela Graevs, 37, and Richard Prouty, 52, on Sunday. Bond for each was set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said.

Police discovered the bodies of the three Sunday night after receiving a call from a motorist who reported a shooting.

The three victims were discovered in front of a house in Harvey County, about 25 miles north of Wichita. A unharmed 18-month-old child was inside the home.

The killings were a "targeted shooting," Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said on Monday.

Street and Graevs lived at the home. Prouty lived in Newton, Kansas, a town of about 19,000 in Harvey County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, local police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are assisting the Harvey County Sheriff in the investigation.

(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)