Factbox: The charges against Radovan Karadzic

(Reuters) - Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, accused of some of the worst atrocities in Europe since World War Two, told judges he should be praised for promoting peace, not charged with war crimes.

Judges in The Hague had acquitted Karadzic of one of the two counts of genocide in June, but left 10 other war crimes and genocide charges standing against him.

Here is a summary of the charges he now faces:

* GENOCIDE:

-- Taking part in another act of genocide, the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica. Prosecutors say more than 8,000 people were executed in the worst atrocity in Europe since World War Two.

* CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY:

-- With others, planning, instigating, ordering and abetting persecution of Bosnian Muslims and/or Bosnian Croats.

-- Acts of extermination and murder, carried out by members of the Serb forces and Bosnian Serb political and governmental organs, that formed part of the goal of permanently removing Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats from territory claimed by Bosnian Serbs.

* VIOLATIONS OF THE LAWS OR CUSTOMS OF WAR:

-- Implementing a military strategy, together with other members of a “joint criminal enterprise”, that used sniping and shelling to kill, maim, wound and terrorize the civilian inhabitants of Sarajevo. Prosecutors say 10,000 people died in the 43-month siege.

-- The detention of more than 200 U.N. peacekeepers and military observers by Bosnian Serb forces in various locations between May and June 1995.

-- Issuing threats to third parties, including NATO and U.N. commanders, that NATO air strikes on Bosnian Serb military targets would result in the injury, death or continued detention of the detainees. Some of the detainees were assaulted or otherwise maltreated during their captivity.