Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian files for divorce from NBA's Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian sits courtside before the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final basketball playoff in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality television personality Khloe Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband of four years, NBA basketball player Lamar Odom, capping months of reports that the couple’s relationship had turned rocky.

Kardashian, 29, cited irreconcilable differences in seeking to end her marriage in court documents filed on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Kardashian, a younger sister of the better-known TV celebrity Kim Kardashian, married Odom, 34, a former player for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, in September 2009 after a whirlwind romance. The wedding was featured on the E! channel reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The couple have no children together.

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment to Reuters on the court filing.

The divorce filing comes after months of headlines in various tabloid media outlets about marital strains between the couple as Odom, an NBA free agent who does not belong to any team, has displayed increasingly erratic behavior in public.

In August, the basketball player was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving on a Los Angeles highway.

Neither Kardashian nor Odom has commented publicly on the status of their marriage.

The divorce filing asks that the wife's formal name be restored to Khloe Kardashian from Khloe Kardashian Odom.