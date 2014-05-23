FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dazzle guests in Versailles
#Entertainment News
May 23, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dazzle guests in Versailles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West toured the Chateau de Versailles in France on Friday with hundreds of guests ahead of their wedding in Florence this weekend, the visit’s organizer said.

The couple were due to host an informal dinner and concert in Paris after visiting the palace, Omar Cherif told Reuters TV.

The two had hoped to marry at Versailles, which King Louis XIV transformed from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of an absolutist state but were told in January that would not be possible.

Kardashian and West will celebrate their wedding in the 16th century Belvedere Fort in Florence on Saturday.

An official at Florence mayor’s office said last week that the couple were renting the Belvedere Fort for 300,000 euros ($411,100) for the occasion, which will be presided over by a Protestant pastor.

However, as the castle is not an authorized site for weddings, there was some question about whether the event will be an officially recognized marriage ceremony or a celebration with some looser status.

Reporting By Lucien Libert and Gerard Bon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
