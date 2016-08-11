FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker Karma back as Karma Revero, complete with solar roof
#Environment
August 11, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Fisker Karma back as Karma Revero, complete with solar roof

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electric luxury sports sedan Fisker Karma is being reincarnated as Karma Revero.

Karma Automotive LLC, the electric car unit of Chinese auto parts maker Wanxiang Group Corp, on Thursday unveiled the first pictures of its new hybrid car Karma Revero that has a solar roof to power the car.

Karma said bookings for the Revero would begin from Sept. 8. The company is giving existing Karma owners the chance to book a Revero before the general public.

Wanxiang Group bought stylish electric car pioneer Fisker Automotive in a U.S. bankruptcy auction in February, 2014.

Fisker’s electric cars enjoyed a cult following for their streamlined design and early fans included actor Leonardo DiCaprio and pop star Justin Bieber.

Seen as a challenger to Tesla Motors Inc, Southern California-based Karma Automotive plans to sell cars directly to customers, as well as through dealerships.

Karma has signed dealer agreements with eight U.S. and two Canadian dealers.

Co-founded by Danish designer Henrik Fisker in 2007, Fisker had a mission to build a beautiful, “green” car that could rival exclusive European brands like Maserati and Aston Martin.

The company’s fortunes went south as a series of missteps and recalls led to disappointing sales and eventually bankruptcy in 2013.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

