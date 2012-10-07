Karstadt-Kaufhof merger still makes sense: Berggruen

Billionaire Nicolas Berggruen smiles during a news conference at a Karstadt store located on the Kurfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen said a merger of his retail chain Karstadt and Metro’s MEOG.DE Kaufhof department stores would still “make a lot of sense”, he was quoted by the WAZ newspaper group.

“But it takes two to achieve this and unfortunately there are no signs that the current situation is going to change,” he said in an advance copy of an interview ahead of its publication on Monday.

Metro, the world’s No.4 retailer, in January suspended the sale of its Kaufhof department stores, valued at 2-3 billion euros ($2.6-3.9 billion), saying potential buyers were struggling to raise funds.

Those interested in Kaufhof included Austrian property investor Rene Benko, bidding via his investment vehicle Signa, and Berggruen, the plane-hopping investor known as the “homeless billionaire.”

($1 = 0.7657 euros)