Militants in Kashmir raid crossed from Pakistan: state chief
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Militants in Kashmir raid crossed from Pakistan: state chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - A group of militants who attacked a police station and army camp in India’s Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday had crossed the border from Pakistan the previous day, the state’s chief minister said.

Omar Abdullah told reporters the raid, in which at least eight people have been killed, appeared designed to upset plans for a meeting in New York this week between Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Given the history, timing and location, the aim is to derail the proposed meeting between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his Pakistani counterpart,” Abdullah said. “There are forces that are inimical to peace and want to derail any peace process.”

India has faced an insurgency in its part of Muslim-majority Kashmir since 1989 and has long accused Pakistan of supporting the militants fighting Indian rule.

Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
