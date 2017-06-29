Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
MOSCOW Russia does not rule out retaliatory measures if the United States bans Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products, RIA news agency cited Russia's Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov as saying on Thursday.
On Wednesday U.S. senators sought to ban Kaspersky Lab's products from use by the military because of fears the company is vulnerable to "Russian government influence".
TOKYO Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.