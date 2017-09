Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in group activities as she attends the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre, in London, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to London’s Anna Freud Centre Family School, which helps young people experiencing mental health problems, on Tuesday for a Christmas party.

During the visit, Kate joined in a Christmas tree collage making workshop before watching a musical performance.