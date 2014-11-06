North America demand for high-end handbags boosts Kate Spade forecast

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co KATE.N reported a 30 percent jump in quarterly sales as demand for its handbags and fashion accessories rose in North America and the company raised its global same-store sales growth forecast for 2014.

Kate Spade’s shares rose as much as 21 percent and were among the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Sales in North America, which accounts for more than three-quarters of Kate Spade’s total revenue, jumped 36.4 percent in the third quarter, driven by increased demand for its higher-margin kate spade new york-branded handbags and accessories.

Kate Spade has been eating into Coach Inc’s (COH.N) share in the U.S. handbag market, as young women prefer the company’s trendy handbags over its larger rival’s products.

Coach reported its sixth straight quarter of decline in North America same-store sales last week.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, singer Taylor Swift and U.S. President Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia, are among the celebrities seen sporting Kate Spade products.

The company raised its full-year global same-store sales growth forecast to 19-21 percent from 15-17 percent.

Global same-store sales, which include Kate Spade’s online business, rose 15.2 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 10.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Rival Michael Kors Holdings Ltd’s (KORS.N) shares fell as much as 10 percent on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales, citing muted spending in North America and a drop in mall traffic.

Kate Spade’s gross margins improved to 62.8 percent in the quarter from 61.4 percent, a year earlier.

The company, however, warned that its margins could come under pressure in the current quarter due to higher promotions in the holiday shopping season.

“Along with other retailers, we continue to face the volatile promotional landscape which we expect will continue during the key holiday period,” Chief Executive Craig Leavitt said on a conference call.

Kate Spade said it expected gross margins to fall by 1.25-1.75 percentage points in 2014. The company reported gross margins of 57.4 percent for 2013.

Kate Spade’s net loss narrowed to $9.1 million, or 7 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 4 from $16.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a slight loss from continuing operations.

Sales rose to $250.4 million from $192.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2 cents per share and revenue of $253.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kate Spade’s shares were up 17.6 percent at $30.88 in early afternoon trading. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen about 18 percent this year.