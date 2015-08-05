Kate Spade same-store sales growth beats on demand for handbags

(Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co KATE.N reported better-than-expected growth in its quarterly same-store sales, helped by strong demand for its handbags and small leather goods such as wallets.

Shares of the company, which also raised the high end of its full-year comparable sales forecast range, rose as much as 13 percent on Wednesday.

Kate Spade is focusing on its luxury brand kate spade new york and investing in its online business, in which it sells products at full price. The company has also cut back on promotions and wound down its lower-margin Kate Spade Saturday business and closed its Jack Spade stores.

Kate Spade’s same-store sales, including online sales, rose 10 percent in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected an 8.3 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company, unlike Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) , has avoided over-distributing its products, which has helped it stay largely insulated from a slowdown in the handbag market, Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel said.

Kate Spade has been maintaining tight inventories and refreshing styles faster, preventing “brand fatigue” among customers, analysts say.

The company’s sales in North America rose 13 percent. The region accounts for about 84 percent of its total sales.

Coach reported its eighth straight quarter of sales decline on Tuesday as demand for its handbags remained weak in North America, its biggest market. [ID:nL3N10F408]

Kate Spade said it expected same-store sales to grow 9-11 percent in 2015, boosted by online sales. The company had earlier forecast a high-single digit percentage rise.

The company reported net income of $8.5 million, or 7 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 4 compared with a loss of $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nPn4S6f9L]

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $281.1 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11 cents per share and revenue of $293 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kate Spade shares were up $22.39 in noon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen 35 percent this year.