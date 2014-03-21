Singer Kate Bush announces first live shows in 35 years

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate Bush, the best-selling British singer-songwriter who rose to international fame in 1979 with her debut single, “Wuthering Heights,” and has not toured since then, announced on her website on Friday that she will do 15 live shows this summer.

The “Before the Dawn” show will open on August 26 at London’s Eventim Apollo venue, to be followed by three more dates that month and 11 shows in September, her official website says.

“I am delighted to announce that we will be performing some live shows this coming August and September,” Bush says on the website (www.katebush.com). “I hope you will be able to join us and I look forward to seeing you there.”

“Wuthering Heights” was the first self-written song by a female pop singer to top the British charts. Since then, Bush has released 10 albums, of which three have topped the British charts, and she has had three Grammy award nominations.

After a sold-out European tour in conjunction with her debut single, Bush retired from giving live shows and made only studio albums and the occasional cameo appearance.