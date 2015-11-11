FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winslet, star of "The Dressmaker," attends special screening in London
#Entertainment News
November 11, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Winslet, star of "The Dressmaker," attends special screening in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oscar-winning British actress Kate Winslet said her latest role as a couture gown-maker in “The Dressmaker” gave her the skills to tackle a sewing machine in real life, as she attended a special screening in London on Wednesday (November 11).

Winslet plays Tilly Dunnage in “The Dressmaker,” who returns to her small-minded Australian town to seek retribution against those who sent her away as a child accused of murder.

“I had to know how to use the machine and I did spend about a month with an expert who did show me all the little nooks and crannies because a Singer sewing machine is very, very beautiful and it isn’t like a contemporary machine,” the actress said.

“It’s always a great privilege as an actor when you have an opportunity to learn a new skill and I did learn how to do that, so lucky me.”

“The Dressmaker” is set for release in the U.K. on November 20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
