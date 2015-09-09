Katy Perry, Jeremy Scott cement handprints

Top-selling pop singer Katy Perry and her designer friend Jeremy Scott put their hand prints in cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday.

Theatre officials said it was the first time that the hand and footprint ceremony was “paying homage to not only filmmakers but to those whose contributions to all forms of pop culture make their achievements worth noting.”

Creative director at fashion house Moschino, Scott designed outfits for Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl performance and the annual Met Gala in New York in May.