FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priceline gets U.S. approval to buy Kayak
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 8, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Priceline gets U.S. approval to buy Kayak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Priceline.com Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Kayak Software Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The acquisition, announced in early November, is valued at $1.8 billion.

The deal was one of several on a list of approved transactions that the FTC issues several times a week. The listing is put out by the FTC, but the approvals could come from either that agency or the Justice Department.

Kayak, which offers a website and mobile applications to help consumers compare prices for airlines, hotels and rental cars, went public in July with shares priced at $26. It operates like a search engine, letting consumers compare pricing along with other websites such as Priceline.com rivals Expedia Inc and Orbitz Worldwide Inc.

Priceline, which is known for its name-your-own-price auction, has the largest market capitalization of online travel agencies.

Kayak will be operated independently under the leadership of its current management, which includes company co-founders Steve Hafner and Paul English, Priceline said in November.

Reporting By Diane Bartz; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.