Kazakh agriculture minister Mamytbekov tenders resignation

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s agriculture minister, Asylzhan Mamytbekov, tendered his resignation on Friday, a spokesman for the ministry said, after being reprimanded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev on Thursday criticized his government for failing to explain to the public a planned land reform which triggered a wave of protests. Economy minister Yerbolat Dosayev has already resigned over the issue.