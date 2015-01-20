FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Light plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing six on board
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2015 / 2:54 PM / 3 years ago

Light plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing six on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - A light passenger plane belonging to Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys crashed in southern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, killing six of seven people on board, a corporate spokesman and the country’s emergencies committee said.

The Antonov An-2 plane, which set off from the northern Karaganda region en route to a remote mine, crashed in the Zhambyl region in the south at about 1540 local time (0440 ET), the emergencies committee said. It gave no reason for the crash.

The plane was carrying seven people, including four Kazakhmys workers and three crew members, Kazakhmys spokesman Vladimir Magai told Reuters by telephone.

The only survivor was a woman, the company’s chief geologist, he said.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.