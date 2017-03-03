FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh parliament passes reforms to reduce presidential powers
March 3, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 6 months ago

Kazakh parliament passes reforms to reduce presidential powers

President of the Republic of the Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not seen) attend a joint news conference at Prime Minister Office in Tokyo, Japan, on November 7, 2016.David Mareuil/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's parliament on Friday provisionally approved amendments to the country's constitution to reduce presidential powers in favor of lawmakers and the cabinet, a move that could facilitate an eventual political transition.

The amendments - endorsed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev - will become law once approved in a second reading and signed by Nazarbayev. Lawmakers said after Friday's vote that they could finalize the procedure next Monday.

Kazakhstan, an exporter of oil and metals, is the only former Soviet republic that is still run by its communist-era leader. Aged 76, Nazarbayev has not identified a clear successor and the uncertainty has caused concern for investors.

Devolving some presidential powers could make it easier for the political elite to manage a succession by splitting key roles between different players rather than allowing one successor to concentrate power in his or her hands.

Nazarbayev said this year that the proposed constitutional reforms would allow parliament to form a cabinet which would in turn have more powers to manage the economy.

Under the current constitution, Nazarbayev appoints all cabinet members. His Nur Otan party dominates the Kazakh parliament, which has no serious opposition parties.

Following the reforms, the president will focus on strategic matters, foreign policy and national security and will serve as an arbiter between the branches of power, Nazarbayev has said.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Toby Davis

