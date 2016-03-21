Kazakh election falls short of democratic standards: OSCE

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s parliamentary election on Sunday fell short of its own commitments for democratic elections, observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Monday.
“It is clear that Kazakhstan still has a long way to go towards fulfilling its election commitments, although some progress was noted,” Marietta Tidei, OSCE Special Co-ordinator for the election observation, told reporters.
Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova