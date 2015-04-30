All ministers will keep posts in cabinet of reappointed Kazakh PM

ALMATY (Reuters) - All members of Kazakhstan’s government will keep their posts in the cabinet of reappointed Prime Minister Karim Masimov, the Kazakh presidency said in a decree published on Thursday.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday reappointed trusted loyalist Masimov as prime minister to lead the energy-driven economy at a time of low oil prices and a crisis in major trading partner Russia.

The reappointment followed after Nazarbayev, in power since 1989, was re-elected for a new five-year term at the helm of Central Asia’s largest economy in an early election on Sunday. Western monitors said the election lacked a genuine choice.